Samstag, 04.02.2017
14:50 bis 15:35
Familienserie
Dicke Luft
USA 2005
Lorelai leidet nach wie vor unter der Trennung von Luke und als Rory das obligatorische Freitags-Dinner besucht, lässt sie Emily deshalb deutlich spüren, dass sie wütend auf sie ist.
Schauspieler:
Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
Yanic Truesdale (Michel Gerard)
Liza Weil (Paris Geller)
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Jamie Babbit
Drehbuch: Lisa Randolph
Kamera: John C. Flinn III
Musik: Sam Phillips
