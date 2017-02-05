Deutschlandfunk 21:05 bis 23:00 Sonstiges RSB-Kammerkonzert re - fuge - Reflexion und Dialog Merken <bk>Johann Sebastian Bach: "Die Kunst der Fuge" BWV 1080 Contrapuncti I, III, IX <ek><bk>Sofia Gubaidulina: "Reflections on the Theme, B-A-C-H" für Streichquartett <ek><bk>Johann Sebastian Bach: "Die Kunst der Fuge" BWV 1080 Contrapunctus XVIII (unvollendet) <ek><bk>Astor Piazzolla: "Fuga y Misterio" bearbeitet für Streichquartett von Rodrigo Bauza <ek><bk>Felix Mendelssohn: Streichquartett Nr. 1 a-Moll op. 13 (Juliane Manyak, Violine; Rodrigo Bauza, Violine; Alejandro Regueira Caumel, Viola; George Boge, Violoncello) In Google-Kalender eintragen Moderation: Uwe Friedrich