DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Porträt Joachim Gauck - A Portrait D Merken "German President Joachim Gauck was born in Rostock in 1940 and became a Lutheran pastor and civil rights activist in what was then communist East Germany. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, he became a member of the only freely elected East German parliament before going on to oversee the archives left behind by the former East German secret police, the Stasi. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Joachim Gauck - Ein Porträt