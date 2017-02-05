 
 
Loading
Sonntag, 05. Februar 2017
16:42 Uhr
Guten Tag!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Sonntag, 05.02.2017
16:15 bis 17:00
Dokumentation

Transoceânica - The World's Longest Bus Journey

From the Copacabana to the Cowboys
D
Merken
 
"From coast to coast: Our five-part film series Transoceânica is a road movie that takes us deep into the soul of South America. We take the longest direct bus journey in the world: 6300 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro to Lima in 100 hours. In the first episode, we take the bus from the Atlantic shore to the agricultural heart of Brazil, the soy state of Mato Grosso.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Transoceânica - Die längste Busreise der Welt

Jetzt im TV

Sportschau
Magazin
Das Erste 12:45 bis 17:15
Seit 237 Min.
2012
SciFi-Film
Sat.1 14:00 bis 16:45
Seit 162 Min.
Die Beste Show der Welt
Show
ProSieben 14:10 bis 18:00
Seit 152 Min.
Skifliegen
Ski
Eurosport 15:00 bis 17:00
Seit 102 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""