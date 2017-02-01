|
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017
23:00 bis 01:20
SciFi-Film
USA 1977
Une commission scientifique internationale, dirigée par Claude Lacombe, un Français, tente de percer le mystère au sujet d'étranges phénomènes se produisant sur terre, telle que la découverte au Mexique d'avions disparus depuis la deuxième guerre mondiale. Ils découvrent que les extraterrestres vont bientôt arriver sur terre.
Schauspieler:
Richard Dreyfuss (Roy Neury)
François Truffaut (Claude Lacombe)
Teri Garr (Ronnie Neary)
Melinda Dillon (Jillian Guiler)
J Patrick Namara (Project Leader)
J. Patrick McNamara (Project Leader)
Warren J. Kemmerling (Wild Bill)
Originaltitel: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Regie: Steven Spielberg
Drehbuch: Matthew Robbins, Steven Spielberg, John Hill, Jerry Belson, Hal Barwood
Musik: John Williams
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
