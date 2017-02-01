 
 
Mittwoch, 01. Februar 2017
22:31 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Deux
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017
23:00 bis 01:20
SciFi-Film

Rencontres du troisième type

USA 1977
Une commission scientifique internationale, dirigée par Claude Lacombe, un Français, tente de percer le mystère au sujet d'étranges phénomènes se produisant sur terre, telle que la découverte au Mexique d'avions disparus depuis la deuxième guerre mondiale. Ils découvrent que les extraterrestres vont bientôt arriver sur terre.
Schauspieler:
Richard Dreyfuss (Roy Neury)
François Truffaut (Claude Lacombe)
Teri Garr (Ronnie Neary)
Melinda Dillon (Jillian Guiler)
J Patrick Namara (Project Leader)
Warren J. Kemmerling (Wild Bill)
Originaltitel: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Regie: Steven Spielberg
Drehbuch: Matthew Robbins, Steven Spielberg, John Hill, Jerry Belson, Hal Barwood
Musik: John Williams
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

