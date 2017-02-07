 
 
Loading
Dienstag, 07. Februar 2017
20:17 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DR Kultur
Dienstag, 07.02.2017
20:03 bis 22:30
Sonstiges

Konzert
Merken
 
<bk>Christoph Graupner: Epiphanias-Kantaten für Solisten, obligate Solo-Instrumente, Streicher und Basso continuo: "Erwacht ihr Heiden", Kantate zu Epiphanias (1734); "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan", Kantate zum dritten Sonntag nach Epiphanias (1743); "Die Wasserwogen im Meer sind groß", Kantate zum vierten Sonntag nach Epiphanias (1735); "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan", Kantate zum dritten Sonntag nach Epiphanias (1730); "Gott der Herr ist Sonne und Schild", Kantate zum zweiten Sonntag nach Epiphanias (1754) <ek><bk>Johann Sebastian Bach: "Mer hahn en neue Oberkeet", Cantate en burlesque BWV 212, "Bauernkantate" (Andrea Lauren Brown, Sopran; Kai Wessel, Altus; Georg Poplutz, Tenor; Dominik Wörner, Bass; Andreas Gräsle, Orgel und Cembalo; Kirchheimer BachConsort)
In Google-Kalender eintragen

Jetzt im TV

Eishockey Live - Champions Hockey League
Wintersport
Sport1 18:55 bis 21:15
Seit 82 Min.
Snooker
Sport
Eurosport 20:00 bis 23:55
Seit 17 Min.
Die Mädchen-WG
Dokusoap
KI.KA 20:10 bis 21:00
Seit 7 Min.
Ride - mit Herz und Huf
Serien
Nick 20:10 bis 20:35
Seit 7 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""