DR Kultur 20:03 bis 22:30 Sonstiges Konzert Merken <bk>Christoph Graupner: Epiphanias-Kantaten für Solisten, obligate Solo-Instrumente, Streicher und Basso continuo: "Erwacht ihr Heiden", Kantate zu Epiphanias (1734); "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan", Kantate zum dritten Sonntag nach Epiphanias (1743); "Die Wasserwogen im Meer sind groß", Kantate zum vierten Sonntag nach Epiphanias (1735); "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan", Kantate zum dritten Sonntag nach Epiphanias (1730); "Gott der Herr ist Sonne und Schild", Kantate zum zweiten Sonntag nach Epiphanias (1754) <ek><bk>Johann Sebastian Bach: "Mer hahn en neue Oberkeet", Cantate en burlesque BWV 212, "Bauernkantate" (Andrea Lauren Brown, Sopran; Kai Wessel, Altus; Georg Poplutz, Tenor; Dominik Wörner, Bass; Andreas Gräsle, Orgel und Cembalo; Kirchheimer BachConsort) In Google-Kalender eintragen