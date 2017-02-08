 
 
The Secrets of the Petersberg

D 2014
A steep hill covered in dense forest towers above the banks of the Rhine. On the summit stands a luxurious hotel the former guesthouse of the German government and a veritable fortress. For decades, the Petersberg was a meeting place for the powerful, a retreat for celebrities and a site where history was made more than once. In fact the Hotel Petersberg made world history like few other places in Germany. The Petersberg, and with it the guesthouse of the Federal Republic, was considered one of the most secure places in the country. To this day the building has bulletproof windows. It's bug-proof and fitted with barbed wire and cameras. It was here in 1938 that British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain tried to get Hitler to give up on his war plans. In 1965 Queen Elizabeth II was a guest. She allegedly brought her own silverware and English water for her tea. During the Cold War, the Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev met German chancellor Willy Brandt here. The venue also hosted negotiations for an interim administration in Afghanistan, following the fall of the Taliban.
