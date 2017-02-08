|
|
Schauspieler:
Billy West (Philip J. Fry / Prof. Hubert J. Farnsworth / Dr. Zoidberg /)
Katey Sagal (Turanga Leela)
John DiMaggio (Bender)
Tress Macneille (Hattie)
Lauren Tom (Amy Wong)
Phil LaMarr (Hermes Conrad / Suspiciously Fantastic Apartment Landlord)
Maurice LaMarche (Calculon / Priestbot) Sprecher:
Dirk Meyer (Philip J. Fry / Prof. Hubert J. Farnsworth / Dr. Zoidberg /)
Marion Sawatzki (Turanga Leela)
Hans-Rainer Müller (Bender)
Manfred Erdmann (Hattie)
Thomas Reiner (Amy Wong)
Shandra Schadt (Hermes Conrad / Suspiciously Fantastic Apartment Landlord)
Michael Rüth (Calculon / Priestbot)
|
Originaltitel: Futurama
Regie: Brett Haaland
Drehbuch: Eric Horsted
Musik: Christopher Tyng
Altersempfehlung: ab 6
|
|