DW (Europe) 02:15 bis 03:00 Dokumentation Smart Africa - Stories from Silicon Savannah D Merken "Digitalization is proceeding rapidly in Africa, a development increasingly attracting the interest of international investors. By 2020 60 percent of the continent is forecast to be connected to the digital broadband network. 16 smartphones are sold every minute in Nigeria. In Africa there is huge potential for development in the digital revolution. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Smart Africa - Geschichten aus Silicon Savannah