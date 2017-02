DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Transoceânica - The World's Longest Bus Journey The Jungle Barricade D Merken "From coast to coast: Our five-part film series Transoceânica is a road movie that takes us deep into the soul of South America. We take the longest direct bus journey in the world: 6300 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro to Lima in 100 hours. In the second episode, we travel through the Brazilian state of Rondônia in the Amazon Basin, taking in environmental activists and tractor races on the way. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Transoceânica - Die längste Busreise der Welt