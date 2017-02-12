DW (Europe) 10:15 bis 11:00 Dokumentation Welcome to the 90s The Golden Decade of Hip Hop D Merken The seeds of hip hop were sown in New York City in the 1980s, but it was in the 90s that the genre fully blossomed. Hip hop articulated the frustration felt by many people within the African American community at how they were forced to live, and it attracted a mass audience. There was gangsta rap and, at the other end of the spectrum, the politically aware hip hop of the New York collective The Native Tongues. Groups like De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest continued in the vein of mellow rapping over sample of venerable jazz and soul songs. The critics loved it. Meanwhile, Europe's biggest hip hop scene was evolving in France, with Mc Solaar, IAM and NTM selling millions of albums. In Germany, too hip hop musicians like Die Fantastischen 4, Freundeskreis, Absolute Beginner and Fettes Brot stormed the charts, thanks in part to their immensely popular and influential music videos. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Welcome to the 90s