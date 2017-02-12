|
Sonntag, 12.02.2017
02:50 bis 03:40
SciFi-Serie
The Woman Who Lived
GB 2015
England, 1651. Deadly highwayman "the Knightmare" and his sidekick stalk the dark streets of London. But when they find loot that is not of this world, they come face to face with the Doctor.
Schauspieler:
Peter Capaldi (The Doctor)
Jenna Coleman (Clara Oswald)
Rufus Hound (Sam Swift)
Hitchley (Todd Kramer)
Karen Seacombe (Meg)
Maisie Williams (Ashildr)
Ariyon Bakare (Leandro)
Originaltitel: Doctor Who
Regie: Ed Bazalgette
Drehbuch: Catherine Tregenna
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
