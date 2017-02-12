BBC Entertainment 02:50 bis 03:40 SciFi-Serie Doctor Who The Woman Who Lived GB 2015 Merken England, 1651. Deadly highwayman "the Knightmare" and his sidekick stalk the dark streets of London. But when they find loot that is not of this world, they come face to face with the Doctor. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Peter Capaldi (The Doctor) Jenna Coleman (Clara Oswald) Rufus Hound (Sam Swift) Hitchley (Todd Kramer) Karen Seacombe (Meg) Maisie Williams (Ashildr) Ariyon Bakare (Leandro) Originaltitel: Doctor Who Regie: Ed Bazalgette Drehbuch: Catherine Tregenna Altersempfehlung: ab 12

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00

Seit 376 Min. Infomercials

Nachrichten

Super RTL 00:45 bis 05:00

Seit 151 Min. Sendepause

Sonstiges

Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:00

Seit 106 Min. Flash Gordon

SciFi-Film

Das Erste 01:55 bis 03:43

Seit 81 Min.