DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Daniel Brühl - My Barcelona D 2016 Merken German actor Daniel Brühl shows us around the city where he was born: Barcelona. Brühl is one of the most internationally sought-after actors in Germany, and has already appeared in more than 60 roles in films and on television. Now he guides us around his second home, off the beaten track: Brühl's Barcelona, full of memories and insider tips... From sunrise until the next morning, from Mount Tibidabo to the sea: Daniel Brühl presents faces of the Catalan capital that are particularly close to his heart. The son of a German TV director and a Spanish teacher, his lead role in the hit film ""Good Bye Lenin!"" brought him international fame. Then, in Quentin Tarantino's ""Inglourious Basterds,"" Brühl played a German war hero. ""A film about Barcelona should be a personal film,"" he says. ""One where I tell you what has happened to me since I was born here, what special people I have met here over the years and the hidden places I have discovered away from The Ramblas and the Gaudí Park."" These include places such as the colorful artists' quarter Gràcia, or Sant Gervasi where he recalls his childhood; and Born and Raval, where he enjoys the nightlife. Of course he also pays a visit to his favorite football club Barca. ""One is a life-long fan of few things,"" he says, ""but what will never change is my enthusiasm for FC Barcelona."" In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Daniel Brühl - Meine Barcelona