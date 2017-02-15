Goldstar TV 22:00 bis 23:00 Show Alles Liebe Stereo 16:9 Merken Romantik in Noten! Mit traumhaften Balladen von deutschen und internationalen Top-Interpreten sorgt GOLDSTAR TV mit Kuschelmusik zu später Stunde für romantische Stunden zu zweit. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Gäste: Gäste: Michelle, Nino De Angelo, Matthias Reim, Vanessa Mai, Allessa & Bernhard Brink, Nik P, Orchester James Last, Tom Astor, Nicole, Brunner & Brunner, Kristina Bach, Patrick Lindner, Vicky Leandros, Roland Kaiser, Eros Ramazzotti Originaltitel: Alles Liebe

