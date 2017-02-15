|
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017
22:00 bis 23:00
Show
Romantik in Noten! Mit traumhaften Balladen von deutschen und internationalen Top-Interpreten sorgt GOLDSTAR TV mit Kuschelmusik zu später Stunde für romantische Stunden zu zweit.
Gäste: Gäste: Michelle, Nino De Angelo, Matthias Reim, Vanessa Mai, Allessa & Bernhard Brink, Nik P, Orchester James Last, Tom Astor, Nicole, Brunner & Brunner, Kristina Bach, Patrick Lindner, Vicky Leandros, Roland Kaiser, Eros Ramazzotti
Originaltitel: Alles Liebe
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 233 Min.
Meteora
Drama
3sat
23:50 bis 01:10
Seit 63 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 33 Min.
