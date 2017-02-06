 
 
Loading
Montag, 06. Februar 2017
04:51 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Montag, 06.02.2017
04:15 bis 05:00
Dokumentation

Gangsters and Genetics - The Latest Trends in Forensic Science

D 2014
Merken
 
No episode of CSI would be complete without some newfangled science for their investigations. But it's becoming a reality in modern forensics and could make the perfect crime near impossible in the future. Conducting an autopsy in a scanner reconstructs the cause of death down to the last detail. DNA analysis is also making great strides. The PCR method requires just tiny quantities of DNA to create a profile of the perpetrator. Cases that remained a mystery for decades could now be solved. This documentary investigates significant new developments in forensics around the world. How do they work? And what role do they play in crime solving?
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Gangster und Genetik - Neueste Methoden der Forensik

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 471 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 271 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 201 Min.
Gesetz der Rache
Thriller
ProSieben 03:35 bis 05:15
Seit 76 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""