DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Gangsters and Genetics - The Latest Trends in Forensic Science D 2014 Merken No episode of CSI would be complete without some newfangled science for their investigations. But it's becoming a reality in modern forensics and could make the perfect crime near impossible in the future. Conducting an autopsy in a scanner reconstructs the cause of death down to the last detail. DNA analysis is also making great strides. The PCR method requires just tiny quantities of DNA to create a profile of the perpetrator. Cases that remained a mystery for decades could now be solved. This documentary investigates significant new developments in forensics around the world. How do they work? And what role do they play in crime solving? In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Gangster und Genetik - Neueste Methoden der Forensik

