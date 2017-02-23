 
 
Donnerstag, 23. Februar 2017
01:30 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Un
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017
22:00 bis 22:50
Serien

Madam Secretary

La réconciliation
USA 2015
Untertitel
Alors que les États-Unis préparent la réouverture de leur ambassade à Cuba après 54 ans d'absence, le sénateur à la tête de la commission des affaires étrangères du Sénat est arrêté pour diverses infractions. La secrétaire d'État y voit alors l'opportunité de faire voter la levée d'embargo pesant sur Cuba. Ce serait un événement historique.
Schauspieler:
Téa Leoni (Elizabeth McCord)
Tim Daly (Henry McCord)
Keith Carradine (President Conrad Dalton)
Patina Miller (Daisy Grant)
Geoffrey Arend (Matt Mahoney)
Erich Bergen (Blake Moran)
Kathrine Herzer (Alison McCord)
Originaltitel: Madam Secretary
Regie: Tate Donovan
Drehbuch: Joan Rater, Tony Phelan
Musik: Transcenders

