Freitag, 03.03.2017
23:00 bis 00:00
Sonstiges
Un monde en éclats
USA 2015
Noah et Helen, engagés dans une procédure de divorce à l'amiable, se heurtent à des complications. Les anciens conjoints s'orientent vers une situation de conflit inévitable. Helen, après avoir été l'épouse trompée, redonne un élan à sa vie sentimentale...
Schauspieler:
Dominic West (Noah Solloway)
Ruth Wilson (Alison Bailey)
Maura Tierney (Helen Solloway)
Joshua Jackson (Cole Lockhart)
Josh Stamberg (Max Cadman)
Julia Goldani Telles (Whitney Solloway)
Jake Siciliano (Martin Solloway)
Originaltitel: The Affair
Regie: Jeffrey Reiner
Drehbuch: Sarah Treem
Musik: Marcelo Zarvos
